20-year-old Oklahoma man killed in rollover crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers say they are still investigating a crash that killed a 20-year-old Kingston man.

Around 11 p.m. on June 4, troopers were called to an accident along Hwy 32 in Marshall County.

According to the accident report, investigators say a 2020 Ford Explorer and a 2013 Nissan Altima, driven by 20-year-old Dylan McCullough, were heading westbound on Hwy 32.

Officials say the Altima was traveling at a high rate of speed and hit the back of the Explorer.

At that point, the Altima traveled into the eastbound lane before crossing back into the westbound lane and leaving the road.

Investigators say the Altima rolled an undetermined number of times before hitting a barbed wire fence.

However, McCullough was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.