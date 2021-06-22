20-year-old Oklahoma woman dies in crash in Greer County

GREER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Mangum, Okla., woman died in a vehicle crash on a highway in Greer County early Tuesday.

Maci J. Springsteen, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on U.S. 283 at East 1310 Road, 6.5 miles north and 4.5 miles west of Willow, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Springseen was driving a 2018 Nissan Maxima south on U.S. 283, when, at approximately 12:46 a.m., she went off the right side of the road and overcorrected. The vehicle went into a roll and Springsteen was ejected, according to the news release.

She was not wearing her seatbelt when the crash occurred, the news release states.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.