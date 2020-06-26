200 artists display work in drive-by exhibition around the state

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Just look for the colorful Volkswagen in the driveway of this northwest Oklahoma City home and you’ll find two artists displaying their art for the first-ever Art Crawl.

The Art Crawl is by the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition.

“When Robin and I work together, we tend to use a lot of charcoal, and lot of acrylic paint,” Oklahoma City artist Christina Pickard said.

Think of it as drive-by exhibitions with more than 200 artists all over the state from Woodward to McAlester and everywhere in between.

“They can set the work on their front lawns, in their yards, in their garages so we are taking the idea of a festival and spreading it throughout the entire state,” Alex Goetzinger, associate director with OVAC, said.

‘Thready or Knot’ in the Midtown Oklahoma City area will have 10 artists displaying their work outside.

“I do upholstery and work with textiles and things like that,” Emily Madden, Thready or Knot owner, said.

“Rainbow, bright, abstracty stuff, outdoor elements like rocks and campy stuff,” Virginia Sitzes, print maker, said.

Most artists’ events have been canceled this year due to the pandemic, so OVAC brainstormed on ways to support local.

“This idea was actually brought to us by an independent curator, Jennifer Scanlan. She read a New York Times article where they did something similar in Long Island, and she said, ‘Why don’t we do this in Oklahoma City?'” Goetzinger said.

They’re hoping this drive-by exhibition will not only keep people safe, but give these artists an outlet to showcase and sell their pieces during a trying time.

“Not knowing what’s going to happen when it will be over, what we’ll do, how long the local people will support us,” Artist Virginia Sitzes said.

“Thanks to OVAC, they’re giving us kind of a venue, a socially distanced safe way to have our art out and for people to connect,” Pickard said.

The event is June 27 and 28 from 5-8 p.m.

For more information, visit the OVAC website.

Latest Stories