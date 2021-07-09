$2,000 reward offered for suspect accused of stealing firearm from Oklahoma gun show

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of a suspect accused of stealing a handgun from a gun dealer.

The Tulsa Police Department, the National Shooting Sports Foundation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive are investigating the theft at the Oklahoma Gun Show in Tulsa.

On June 26, officials say the suspect went to the Oklahoma Gun Show at the Tulsa Expo Center and checked in one firearm with security.

Through video surveillance, the suspect can be seen looking at a pistol at the Red State Arms table.

After a short time, the suspect could be seen taking the firearm from the table and walking away. Officials allege that he put the stolen firearm into the bag.

At that point, he left the gun show and got into a small silver vehicle.

The unidentified suspect is described as a black man, wearing a jacket, black shorts, and black slip on shoes. He was also seen carrying a dark green bag.

“This case is being jointly investigated by ATF and the Tulsa Police Department. The City of Tulsa has seen a recent spike in shootings and violent crime, and our goal is to get viable information quickly as to the identity of the suspect, with the hopes of recovery before it is used in a crime. We are asking the public to please let authorities know if you recognize this individual,” said ATF Dallas Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C Boshek II.

Anyone with any information about this crime should contact the ATF at 1-888-ATFTIPS.