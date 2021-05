BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KFOR) – As thousands of Americans played the lottery for their chance to become a millionaire, officials say one lucky Oklahoman hit it big.

The Oklahoma Lottery announced that a $20,000 Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold at a Murphy USA store in Broken Arrow.

The winner added the Multiplier feature for an extra $1, meaning their prize doubled from $10,000 to $20,000.

The winning numbers for May 14th’s Mega Millions drawing were: 03 18 41 44 68 03.