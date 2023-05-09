WARNING: Some of the contents of this story are disturbing.

HENRYETTA, Okla. (KFOR) – Convicted sex offender and suspect in the Henryetta murder-suicide asked a Pittsburg County Judge for a lesser sentence on his 2003 rape conviction.

Then-16-year-old Krystle Strong said she knew Jesse McFadden through a girlfriend who was dating him at the time.

Strong said she went out to a party with friends, including Jesse McFadden in November 2003.

“We were just kind of acquaintances, I guess you would say,” Strong described her relationship with McFadden.

Eventually, Strong said she left the party and went home.

She recalls hearing a persistent, loud banging noise at her front door around two or three o’clock in the morning.

“I answered the door finally and it was Jesse. I was like, ‘What are you doing here? Like, What do you want?,'” remembered Strong.

Strong said McFadden told her his girlfriend had just broken up with him and he needed a place to stay for the night.

“I was like, ‘That’s not my problem. Like, you need to go home or wherever you came from.’ Well, at that point, he just kept trying and trying. I was, you know, trying to shut the door, whatever. Well, he ended up shoving me through the door,” said Strong.

She remembers McFadden stuffing a sock in her mouth and tying her up.

“Just different bungee cords of my dad’s. Different, like, belts, just whatever he could find. So it was very, very traumatizing. The things that he’d done to me,” said Strong.

Strong said McFadden also held a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her if she screamed.

“Finally, I remember just sobbing and I was like, you just do whatever you need to do,” said Strong.

McFadden then raped her in her own home, according to Strong.

She said once it was over, McFadden began pacing the room and she was trying to reassure him she wouldn’t tell anyone about what happened.

McFadden allegedly told Strong they had to dispose of the evidence and “do what we gotta do.”

When McFadden took off running, Strong said she called her best friend first and then police.

“The cops came,” said Strong. “They found him at the Canadian River like a mile away with his wrists slit, so that’s kind of how that played out.”

Strong doesn’t remember McFadden giving off any red flags that would have been indicative of something like that might have happened.

“I never really got cautious about people until after this had happened to me,” stated Strong.

Strong said shortly after the assault, another girl reached out to her, claiming McFadden had sexually assaulted her in sixth grade.

“She’s like, ‘Jesse sexually assaulted me on the bus and told me if I told anybody he would kill me.’ And this was four years before my assault. She said, ‘It’s just been eating me alive that I never told you,'” Strong recalled about her conversation with another alleged victim.

“I have never been able to have a normal relationship. Nothing. I’m lucky I even have my kids. Like I wasn’t supposed to have them,” added Strong.

Court records show McFadden then entered an “Alford Plea” 11 days after the assault, meaning he plead guilty but protested his innocence.

A Pittsburg County Judge sentenced him to 20 years in prison.

As he was serving those 20 years, he concurrently served eight years for a grand larceny charge from 2003.

Not even a year into McFadden’s sentence, he wrote a letter to the Judge.

McFadden’s letter to a Pittsburg County Judge in 2004. KFOR photo. McFadden’s letter to a Pittsburg County Judge in 2004. KFOR photo.

He wrote the letter in October of 2004.

McFadden asked the Judge for a sentence modification.

“I know what I done was a [horrible] thing to do to another person. I can’t begin to understand how I’ve changed the victim’s life or how I’ve made her or her family feel,” McFadden wrote in the letter.

McFadden said he understands he was the cause of Strong’s pain.

“I feel very bad for what I’ve done. It’s something that I think about everyday. I sit and think about how I can change what I’ve done, but no matter how much I’d like to, [there’s] no changing the past. So the future is all that’s left to me,” said McFadden.

He then went on to explain how he wants to become a better person.

McFadden discussed taking a GED class so he could “better my education.” He also talked about learning a trade so he’ll be “better prepared for the world.”

He planned on taking a drug rehabilitation class, claiming he had drug and alcohol problems.

McFadden mentioned wanting to take a “sex offenders course,” but because there wasn’t a program like that offered at his facility, he couldn’t.

“I want to do all of this because I’d like to get out and prove that I have changed and am a better person,” stated McFadden in his letter.

He touched on wanting to pay his grandfather back $64,000 he stole from him as well.

“I’m afraid that if I’m locked up for 20 years that he won’t be around for me to pay him back, and try to rebuild the relationship that I had with him before,” McFadden wrote.

Then-21-year-old McFadden explained the longer he would be locked up, it would be harder for him to make a decent living and live his life.

“I’ll be almost 40 years old when I get out. Most people are getting settled into their lives and [preparing] for retirement. I’ll be just starting out,” he said.

About a month later, the Judge denied his sentence modification request.

McFadden remained in prison for another 16 years. Under Oklahoma law, after completing 85% of his sentence, he was eligible for release. That means McFadden was required to serve at least 17 years in prison.

He was released in October 2020.

Strong’s mother, Roxanna Ross told KFOR the state had originally asked for 25 years, but somehow received 20 years.

Strong tried to put that dark past behind her, but then McFadden’s name was all over the news last week and the feeling came rushing back.

“I spent a lot of years being scared and just counseling and just being messed up from this and it’s just crazy that this happened. Like, I’m pissed and I’m sad and I’m mad,” Strong said she felt when she heard officials confirm McFadden killed his wife of less than a year, her three kids, and two other teens.

She said McFadden should have been handed a life sentence.

“What he done to my daughter was horrific,” said Ross. “For what he done to her, everybody should have known that he was going to go out and do this again when he got released. Everybody,” added Ross.

With the 20 year sentence he was given and only having to complete 17 of that, she and her mother feel as if the judicial system failed in protecting Strong and the families involved in McFadden’s murder-suicide in Henryetta.

“They failed my daughter. Most definitely. Because if they wouldn’t have failed her, maybe this would have never, ever have happened,” explained Ross.

Strong said she feels somewhat guilty for what happened because she could have “warned” people once he was out.

She also claims Holly Guess, McFadden’s wife who police say he killed last Monday, was manipulated by McFadden.

He hired a woman to tell Guess his rape conviction was all one big misunderstanding, according to Strong.

She added the imposter allegedly told Guess she was 19 at the time of the rape, not 16.

Strong now stands unified with the families affected by the Henryetta murder-suicide.

One of the victim’s dads, Justin Webster has created a petition to change the current law when it comes to convicted sex offender sentencing and probationary terms.

Webster is asking anyone and everyone to sign the petition, especially Oklahomans who are registered to vote.

As of Tuesday evening, the Webster family attorney has revealed new developments in the Henryetta murder-suicide case.

“Thirty-two different cell phones and individuals utilized the House of Horrors as their location address. Information attained by my law firm’s [private investigator] and now in the possession of the [Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation],” Spradling tweeted.

News 4 was at McFadden’s home Tuesday morning through a part of the afternoon and noticed a vehicle once parked out front was gone.

The crime scene tape was gone and the front gate to McFadden’s property was wide open.

News 4 reached out to the OSBI about whether or not McFadden’s property was still an active crime scene. We also asked if the vehicle was removed by OSBI.

“There is nothing further to add to the ‘investigation is ongoing,'” an OSBI spokesperson said.