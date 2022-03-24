OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After a big break came in an unusual way, investigators are one step closer to solving a cold case and giving an Oklahoma City family closure.

“It’s just like a weight lifted off of our shoulders,” said Carrie Zander.

Wilson Perez. Photo provided by Carrie Zander.

In September of 2017, Wilson Perez’s family told police officers that they became concerned when the 19 year old did not come home, so they began searching nearby areas.

They ultimately found Perez’s body in Harlow Park, near Northwest 19th Street and Ann Arbor Place.

“He had multiple bruises, like on his face. I mean, he had like bruising around the neck,” said Zander, Perez’s aunt.

But who killed the teen was a mystery, until recently.

New court documents revealed that a person claiming to be a friend of Perez’s wrote a letter to investigators saying another man, 22-year-old Bryan Trochez, confessed to the killing.

According to the documents, Trochez and Perez were both involved with the same girl and Trochez was “jealous of the female being more interested in the victim.” About a week before the murder, Trochez allegedly told the friend he wanted to kill Perez, saying, “I am going to kill him, he deserves to be dead.”

The court documents go on to say that Trochez admitted to killing Perez about a week after it happened and threatened to harm the friend if he told anyone about his involvement.

The friend said Trochez told him he used a girl to lure Perez to the park. However, when Perez arrived, Trochez beat and strangled him. The victim did not die until Trochez “used a shovel to strike the victim in the head.”

“He was young, he was 19. He didn’t deserve to die,” said Zander. “Whether it was for a girl or for a car, for money, he didn’t deserve to die that way. Nobody does.”

Zander told KFOR she’s grateful for the friend who came forward.

“I think this’ll bring a lot of closure,” said Zander. “I think it is only the grace of God that he’s working to finally bring somebody accountable for what has happened.”

A warrant has been issued for Trochez’s arrest. He faces a first-degree murder charge.