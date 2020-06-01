2020 OKC Pride Festival to be replaced with online event due to COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 OKC Pride Festival will be replaced with an online event.

OKC Pride announced it will no longer host the OKC Pride 2020 Festival Weekend set for the postponed date of Sept. 4-6, 2020.

The OKC Pride team has been adapting and creating new platforms for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies to shine on.

As a result, OKC Pride will continue with a June celebration in a new, creative and unique way that ensures the safety of residents and proper physical distancing through a virtual pride week, virtual vendor marketplace and online parade.

“It was very important to the team to maintain as much of the annual programming as possible while also exploring new opportunities only available through digital platforms,” said OKC Pride Alliance President, Hannah Royce. “The lineup keeps growing and of course, we have some surprises up our glitter-covered sleeves.”

On June 15, the City of Oklahoma City will proclaim the third week in June as OKC Pride Week.

The OKC Virtual Pride Week Festival & Parade will be held from June 15-21, starting with the annual OKC Opening Ceremonies. Other virtual events and features include a Scissortail Park Livestream Pride in the Park Dance Party, an LGBTQ+ shopping guide, a special Locked & Loaded Drag Showcase, Latinx night with local activist and artist Lincka, and a Juneteenth dedication performance by singer songwriter Branjae.

“Virtual Pride is a celebration of our local queer and trans trailblazers. We are featuring a lineup of DJs, performers, singers, and drag artists; shining a concentrated spotlight on women in music and BIPOC artists,” says Royce. “Oklahoma is overflowing with queer talent and we are very excited to have been working so closely with our community.”

The festival’s first-ever Virtual Pride Parade will be held on June 20, 2020, at 10:00am and will be telecasted on Facebook Live. Calls for parade entries are currently live and can be submitted through the OKC Pride Alliance’s website. The OKCPA has teamed up with The House Helps – a brand new organization dedicated to producing immersive live stream fundraising programming for local non-profit organizations.

Royce and the OKC Pride Alliance board members ask, “for community members to spread pride throughout your neighbourhood, fly a flag from your balcony, raise a flag in your window or hang one in your doorway.”

For a full list of details about the 2020 OKC Virtual Pride Week, Festival & Parade, visit www.oklahomacitypride.org.