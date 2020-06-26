2020 Oklahoma State Fair canceled due to COVID-19 public health concerns

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you were looking forward to riding rides and scarfing down your favorite fair food, you will have to wait until next year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Oklahoma State Fair has been canceled.

Fair officials say “the safety and well-being of the Oklahoma State Fair’s visitors, participants and community is the highest priority in producing ‘Oklahoma’s Premier Family Attraction’ each year.”

Organizers of the fair say they have been communicating with partners from other state fairs, national touring acts, state and local officials, as well as public health agencies, and decided the cancellation of the fair was the best choice in preventing the spread of the virus.

“The impact of the State Fair’s cancellation will be felt far beyond the loss of our annual celebration,” stated Timothy J. O’Toole, President & CEO of Oklahoma State Fair, Inc. “We are tremendously saddened for the businesses, large and small, that rely on the income and exposure that the State Fair brings them each year. We are also heartbroken for our staff, who have worked so diligently on planning for this year’s Fair; the competitors and exhibitors, who take part in our various creative arts, horse and livestock events; and of course, the general Fairgoers who look forward to attending the Fair each year.”

“We look forward to brighter, better days ahead when we can gather again to celebrate all that is

exceptional about Oklahoma City and the State of Oklahoma,” O’Toole added. “Until then, stay safe, be well and support each other. We look forward to welcoming you back to the Oklahoma State Fair in 2021.”

Latest stories: