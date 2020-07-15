2020 Paseo Arts Festival canceled to keep community safe amid COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular festival featuring artwork, live performers and food vendors has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Paseo Arts Association has made the decision to cancel the 2020 Paseo Arts Festival, which had already been rescheduled to Labor Day Weekend, September 5-7.

“After careful consideration and exploring the ways we could host an event safely, we have decided that cancelation is the best choice in the interest of keeping our community safe,” said PAA Executive Director Amanda Bleakley. “We are devastated to share this news. Every year we look forward to connecting with our community and celebrating the arts through this festival. We know this is an enormous disappointment to our artists, performers, vendors, volunteers and the public, but safety and health is our top priority.”

The Paseo Arts Festival is the largest annual fundraiser for the Paseo Arts Association. The money raised through beverage and merchandise sales directly supports the nonprofit’s mission, and is used to produce Paseo programs and events provided to the community year-round.

The PAA says it will find other ways to “enrich, educate and inspire” the public through the arts, and is accepting donations to offset the loss of revenue caused by the cancellation. Donations can be made online at thepaseo.org/support or by mail to 3024 Paseo, Oklahoma City, OK 73103.

