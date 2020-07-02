2020 Tinker and the Primes event canceled

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – An event that helps businesses in the Midwest City area has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials say the 2020 Tinker and the Primes event has been canceled.

“Through many discussions with Tinker Air Force Base Senior Leaders, personnel, travel restrictions for attendees and speakers, and following the Open Up and Recover Safely Guidelines for the State of Oklahoma, we believe that this was the safest decision,” Midwest City Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bonnie Cheatwood said. “We know this conference plays a vital role in enhancing business operations and achieving the National Defense strategy. We appreciate the support and dedication of Tinker and the Primes and we look forward to getting started on the 2021 event.”

The 2021 Tinker and the Primes will be held Aug. 17-19, 2021 at the Sheraton Hotel at the Reed Conference Center in Midwest City.

All registration fees for this year’s event will be refunded or rolled over to the 2021 conference.

