2020 Wings & Wheels Fly-In & Car Show to be held on Father’s Day weekend in Chickasha

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – An event in Chickasha for aviation and car enthusiasts has been set for Father’s Day weekend.

The 2020 Wings & Wheels Fly-In & Car Show will be held at the Chickasha Municipal Airport on Saturday, June 20.

The event will feature the Devil Dog, a B-25 Bomber, along with other vintage aircraft from three Commemorative Air Force bases in Texas and Kansas. The planes will be available for photos, and those interested will have the opportunity to purchase a seat on flights.

Attendees will have the opportunity to watch RC jets put on a show, take photos with airplanes, check out classic cars, and enjoy food from local food trucks.

New this year, the Chickasha Public Library will provide aviation-related story time each hour, along with other activities for children.

Admission to the family-friendly event is free, and event activities will start at 10 a.m.

For young aviation enthusiasts, local EAA volunteers will again offer Young Eagles flights. These flights are complimentary for children ages 8-18, with a goal of inspiring kids in the world of aviation. Registration for Young Eagles flights will be during the event, with the flights to begin after awards, around 1 p.m.

Registration for fly-in and car show participants will be from 8 to 9:30 a.m., and the EAA will be providing a pancake breakfast for pilots and car show entrants. Fly-in awards will be given for Best War Bird, Best Antique, Best RV and Best Homebuilt, and car show awards will be given as well.

Volunteers are needed for the event, and you can sign up here.

The Chickasha Municipal Airport, located at 2344 Beechcraft Road, is approximately 2 miles north of Chickasha off Highway 81.

Last year, over 1,000 people enjoyed a day of free family-friendly fun at the 2019 Wings & Wheels Fly-In and Car Show, which featured the Arizona Commemorative Air Force’s Maid in the Shade. More than 60 aircraft and cars were on display at the show.