2021 Miss USA pageant to be hosted at Oklahoma’s River Spirit Casino Resort

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with River Spirit Casino Resort today announced Miss USA & Miss Teen USA is set to take place at its concert venue, The Cove, Nov. 26-29.

Muscogee Nation’s River Spirit Casino Resort will host the 70th Anniversary Miss USA and Miss Teen USA competition events Wednesday, Nov. 26 through Monday, Nov. 29 in its Grand Ballroom and The Cove.

Competition Schedule- The Cove

Friday, November 26 @ 7 p.m. – Miss Teen USA Preliminary

Friday, November 26 @ 9 p.m. – Miss USA Preliminary

Saturday, November 27 @ 7 p.m. – Miss Teen USA Final Competition

Monday, November 29 @ 1:30 p.m. – Miss USA Dress Rehearsal

Monday, November 29 @ 7 p.m. – Miss USA Final Competition



Special Events- The Grand Ballroom

Wednesday, November 24 @ 8 p.m. – Miss Teen USA State Titleholder Costume Show

Saturday, November 27 @ 9 p.m. – Miss Teen USA After Party

Sunday, November 28 @ 8 p.m. – Miss USA State Titleholder Costume Show & Party

Monday, November 29 @ 9 p.m. – Miss USA After Party

Tickets go on sale Saturday, October 9, 2021 @ 8 a.m.

Masks required inside The Cove Theater and Grand Ballroom.