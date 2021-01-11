2021 Tinker Air and Space Show canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Although it is only January, officials say they are cancelling a popular summertime attraction due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As a result of the pandemic, Tinker Air Force Base officials say they made the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 Tinker Air and Space Show.

“We explored a number of alternatives, but after careful consideration, we simply cannot execute a worthwhile event that would not potentially endanger both the community and members of Tinker Air Force Base. We understand what the air show means to Tinker and the surrounding communities, making this decision difficult,” a post Col. Paul Filcek read.

Officials say the cancellation was necessary due to the continued battle against COVID-19 and the high number of cases in Oklahoma.