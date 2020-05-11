2021 Tonkawa Film Festival dates announced

TONKAWA, Okla. (KFOR) – The organizers of the Tonkawa Film Festival have announced dates for the second year of the festival after a successful first year.

Films across the country, as well as a special screening of the feature film “Walking Out,” with a special introduction by actor Matt Bomer, were featured.

For its second year, there will be two additional categories; categories for International films as well as films focused on telling Native American stories are now accepting submissions via FilmFreeway. Submissions will continue through Jan 31, 2021, with Early Bird pricing deadline scheduled for Aug 31, 2020.

Filmmakers from around world as well as right here in Oklahoma are encouraged to submit their short films with a running time of 20 mins or less. Films can be submitted in the following categories (Drama, Comedy, Documentary, Animation, Student, Horror, International & Native American). All submissions must be made through FilmFreeway. Visit the Tonkawa Film Festival website for links to submit.

The 2021 festival will again include a film festival parade through downtown Tonkawa with a special Feature Film presentation with special guests to be announced at a later date.

The festival will take place May 21-22, 2021.

For more information about the festival, visit this website.