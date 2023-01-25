OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – As of Monday, Oklahomans can begin filing 2022 state income taxes. The filing deadline to submit 2022 Oklahoma income tax returns is Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the deadline for the federal taxes will not fall on Monday, Apr. 17th due to Emancipation Day. Federal income tax returns are due on Apr. 18th. All other due dates will remain the same.

Taxpayers who are looking for assistance and or more information can access Oklahoma’s Taxpayer Access Point online, or by scheduling an in-person appointment at the OTC’s Taxpayer Resource Center located in downtown OKC.