OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City’s 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s kicks off on Saturday, October 22.

This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s is taking place in Scissortail Park with the walk and ceremony beginning at 10 a.m.

2022 OKC Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Image KFOR.

The funds collected at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s are donated to further the research, support and care efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.

OKC 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Image KFOR.

OKC 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Image KFOR.

OKC 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Image KFOR.

OKC 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Image KFOR.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, they’re following all of the recommended precautions regarding COVID-19 from the CDC in order to keep participants safe.

All registered Walk to End Alzheimer’s participants will receive a Promise Garden flower.

Each flower color represents something different:

Blue is for someone with Alzheimer’s or another dementia

is for someone with Alzheimer’s or another dementia Purple is for hose who have lost someone to Alzheimer’s

is for hose who have lost someone to Alzheimer’s Yellow is for someone who is currently supporting or caring for a person living with Alzheimer’s

is for someone who is currently supporting or caring for a person living with Alzheimer’s Orange is for those who support the cause and the Association’s vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia

Each participant will receive a flower to represent their connection with the disease.

The OKC Walk to End Alzheimer’s is also in need of volunteers to help set-up, clean-up, water stops, Promise Garden flowers and much more. To volunteer, visit the volunteer page on the Walk to End Alzheimer’s website.