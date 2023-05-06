OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Cowboys and Cowgirls are saddling up for some Oklahoma fun and excitement of the Cowboys of Color Rodeo at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds this weekend.

Participants can expect a competitive rodeo features over 200 culturally diverse cowboys and cowgirls competing for cash prizes.

In addition, inside the Oklahoma State Fair Coliseum, you’ll see traditional rodeo events like bull riding, calf roping, steer wrestlin’, bronc bustin’ and barrel racing. There will also be live musical performances.

Cowboys of Color, under the direction of founder Cleo Hearn is an organization dedicated to hosting the best rodeo cowboy talent while telling the audience the wonderful things that African Americans, Native Americans, Hispanic Americans, and European Americans did for the settling of the American West that many history books left out.

