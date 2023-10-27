OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation Department has a variety of frighteningly fun events planned this Halloween.

Robert Culverhouse, Public Information and Marketing Manager for OKC Parks and Rec, stopped by the KFOR studio Friday morning to talk all about it.

“Halloween for me is a big event, I love Halloween,” said Culverhouse. “You can do a series of events, that way, your kids leave with amazing memories of the holidays.”

Halloween on the Green

According to Culverhouse, Halloween on the Green is Saturday, October 28, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Will Rogers Garden, located at 3400 NW 36th St.

“It’s one of our best events for kids twelve and under. So, they can show up, they can rock the spooky trail. There’s a lot of characters that might be there to jump out at them,” said Culverhouse.

He also added that kids can collect their candy and then go inside to participates in crafts and other events.

Ghost Stories in the Park

Ghost Stories in the Park is also Saturday, Oct. 28, from 6:30-8 p.m. at Martin Park, located at 5000 W Memorial Road.

“This is one of our most famous events because it’s ghost stories in the park. So, you go to Martin Park, you’ll walk through the trail.” added Culverhouse. “They have an area cleared off and then they have a sitting area and all the kids in their costumes sit and they tell old folk-style scary stories.”

This event may also include some creepy characters lurking around to add to the fun.

Halloween Carnival

This year’s Halloween Carnival is set for Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m. at the Willa D. Johnson Recreational Center, located at 909 Frederick Douglass Ave.

“Kids can come, they can go to different stations, get candy, they can have their face painted, there will be plenty of food,” Culverhouse said. “A safe place for kids to go to have a great time and make some great memories for Halloween.”

According to officials, the event is free, although some stations may have minimal cost.

“Keep an eye on the weather, obviously be safe and take care,” Culverhouse added.

More information can be found on okc.gov. Dressing up in costumes is encouraged for all ages.