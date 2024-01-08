Tulsa, OK (KFOR) – Congressman Kevin Hern (OK-01) released a statement following the announcement of the 2023 nominees to the United States service academies.
“One of my favorite duties as a member of Congress is to nominate students to our nation’s incredible service academies,” said Rep. Hern. “Some of the best and brightest students from all across our district came with their family, friends, and teachers to be recognized for their hard work, and receive their nominations. I am proud of these young men and women who have hearts of service for their country, and I am thankful for the loved ones who supported them through this rigorous process. Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction, and our military needs individuals like these extraordinary young people who are dedicated to service and prepared to lead”.
The students nominated to the United States Air Force Academy:
Anson Harbaugh, Owasso High School
Joshua Hendricks, Rejoice Christian School
Braxton Richardson, Collinsville High School
Delcan Burris, Oklahoma State University
Samuel Rhoades, Bishop Kelley
Pryce Dively, Owasso High School
Joshua Rau, Jenks High School
Ethan Harder, Jenks High School
Lillian Reed, Northwestern Preparatory School
Roman Trice, USAFA Preparatory School
The students nominated to the United States Naval Academy:
Hallen McMahan, Booker T. Washington High School
Trenton Wilson, Rejoice Christian School
Payton Guillory, Booker T. Washington High School
Lucy Gentry, Bishop Kelley
Cooper Wakley, Broken Arrow High School
Daniel Portman, Regent Preparatory School
Jake Moore, USNA Preparatory School
The students nominated to the United States Military Academy at West Point:
Boston Wybrant, Wagoner High School
Ethan Harder, Jenks High School
Cooper Wakley, Broken Arrow High School
The student nominated to the United States Merchant Marine Academy
Lucy Gentry, Bishop Kelley