Tulsa, OK (KFOR) – Congressman Kevin Hern (OK-01) released a statement following the announcement of the 2023 nominees to the United States service academies.

“One of my favorite duties as a member of Congress is to nominate students to our nation’s incredible service academies,” said Rep. Hern. “Some of the best and brightest students from all across our district came with their family, friends, and teachers to be recognized for their hard work, and receive their nominations. I am proud of these young men and women who have hearts of service for their country, and I am thankful for the loved ones who supported them through this rigorous process. Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction, and our military needs individuals like these extraordinary young people who are dedicated to service and prepared to lead”.

U.S. Air Force Academy nominees from L to R: Anson Harbaugh, Joshua Hendricks, Braxton Richardson, Delcan Burris, Samuel Rhoades, Pryce Dively, Congressman Hern, Jim Palmer, Joshua Rau, Ethan Harder, and Lillian Reed. Image Rep. Kevin Hearn

U.S. Naval Academy nominees from L to R: Halen McMahan, Trenton Wilson, Payton Guillory, Lucy Gentry, Congressman Hern, Rocky Goins, Cooper Wakley, and Daniel Portman. Image Rep. Kevin Hearn

U.S. Military Academy nominees L to R: Boston Wybrant, Congressman Hern, Ethan Harder, and Cooper Wakley. Image Rep. Kevin Hern

Congressman Kevin Hern and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy nominee, Lucy Gentry. Image Rep. Kevin Hern

The students nominated to the United States Air Force Academy:

Anson Harbaugh, Owasso High School

Joshua Hendricks, Rejoice Christian School

Braxton Richardson, Collinsville High School

Delcan Burris, Oklahoma State University

Samuel Rhoades, Bishop Kelley

Pryce Dively, Owasso High School

Joshua Rau, Jenks High School

Ethan Harder, Jenks High School

Lillian Reed, Northwestern Preparatory School

Roman Trice, USAFA Preparatory School

The students nominated to the United States Naval Academy:

Hallen McMahan, Booker T. Washington High School

Trenton Wilson, Rejoice Christian School

Payton Guillory, Booker T. Washington High School

Lucy Gentry, Bishop Kelley

Cooper Wakley, Broken Arrow High School

Daniel Portman, Regent Preparatory School

Jake Moore, USNA Preparatory School

The students nominated to the United States Military Academy at West Point:

Boston Wybrant, Wagoner High School

Ethan Harder, Jenks High School

Cooper Wakley, Broken Arrow High School

The student nominated to the United States Merchant Marine Academy

Lucy Gentry, Bishop Kelley