OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City’s 2023 Memorial Run is set to be held Saturday and Sunday, April 30 – 30th. Six events are set to take place throughout race weekend: Marathon, Half Marathon, 5K, 5-Person Relay Kids Marathon, and Senior Marathon. Participants in the Kids Marathon run 25 miles leading up to the weekend, then finish out the last 1.2 miles on race day.

Today marks the beginning of registration at the Health & Fitness Expo, presented by the Oklahoma City Convention & Visitors Bureau and OU Health. The two-day, public event is set to showcase exhibitors with a wide array of products and services geared toward runners, walkers and health-minded consumers.

Legendary Anchorwoman Linda Cavanaugh alongside Anchor Kevin Ogle got a chance to meet up with participants with unique stories prior to the race weekend!

Linda Cavanaugh, Kevin Ogle & News Director Natalie Hughes at 2023 OKC Memorial Marathon Expo. Image KFOR.

This year’s OKC Memorial Marathon will kick off at the gate of the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum, runners will see Downtown, Bricktown, the Oklahoma State Capitol, Nichols Hills, the Village and beautiful city parks and ceremony beginning at 9:03 a.m.

The funds collected at the OKC Memorial Marathon benefit the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum.

The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is about more than running — it’s about celebrating life. That’s the spirit in which the Memorial Marathon was conceptualized by two Oklahoma businessmen who, while on a morning run, created the outline for this inspiring event.

The Run to Remember brings together runners and spectators from around the world to honor those who were killed, those who survived and those changed forever in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. Each race begins with 168 seconds of silence in honor of those who were killed. Along the course, runners pass by 168 banners, each representing the name of one of the bombing victims.

The race also signifies the strength and resilience of Oklahoma City.