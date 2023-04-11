OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Runners and bikers are gearing up for the 2023 Redbud Classic set to benefit local charities.

The event kicks off Saturday and Sunday April 15-16 to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

The Redbud Classic has become a Oklahoma attraction that is filled with fun, fitness and charity. This year’s charitable partner is Wings Special Needs Community. The facility specializes in health, cooking, art and life skills for adults with disabilities.

This year the event will not include a “woof walk”. The event was cancelled due to canine flu concerns.

The event will feature the following events:

Saturday with 10 and 30 mile bike rides

50 mile fondo

1 mile kids run

Sunday with timed 5K and 10K runs

5K wheelchair and stroller event

2-mile walk

2-mile stroller derby

Once at the finish line events will continue with a Redbud Bash at the finish area at Nichols Hills Plaza. There will be a variety of food from food trucks, music and drinks.

For full event details, including tee times, route maps and other information, visit redbud.org.