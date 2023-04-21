OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Scissortail Park’s free concert series returns this May.

According to Scissortail Park, the free concert series begins with the Oklahoma City Philharmonic directed by Alexander Mickelthwate on Sunday, May 21.

The Park says the OKC Philharmonic was developed in 1988 under the direction of Joel Levine with help from civic leaders and corporations.

OKC Philharmonic with director Alexander Mickelthwate. Image courtesy Scissortail Park.

The Friday after, May 26, 14-time Grammy-award winner Jerry Douglas Band with Oklahoma-based band Midnight Hollow who will be performing for Scissortail Park’s first Bluegrass Night.

Jerry Douglas Band. Image courtesy Scissortail Park. Midnight Hollow. Image courtesy Scissortail Park.

“To keep our free outdoor concert series fresh and interesting for the community, we are incorporating several new musical genres into this year’s schedule,” said Maureen Heffernan, CEO of Myriad Gardens Foundation and Scissortail Park Foundation. “We are happy to welcome our friends from the Oklahoma City Philharmonic back for another exciting concert series at Scissortail Park. They help to anchor our lineup with performances in May and September. We’re also thrilled to add Grammy award-winning bluegrass superstar, Jerry Douglas along with local talent, Midnight Hollow. Thanks to our generous sponsors, we are securing our other acts for the season and will announce those soon.”

For more information regarding the free concert series or the acts, visit scissortailpark.org.