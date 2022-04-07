OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – The last total eclipse in the contiguous United States for over two decades will cloak the southeastern portion of Oklahoma in darkness April 8, 2024.

According to AccuWeather, April 8, 2024, will be the only chance to see a total solar eclipse from a large area of the contiguous U.S. until 2045.

When the moon blocks the sun, it will cast two types of shadows. The umbral is the small shadow cast on Earth where people will be able to see a total eclipse. Others will experience the penumbral shadow, where they will experience a partial eclipse.

To see “totality,” in which the moon completely blocks the sun, you will need to be inside the narrow swath — about 70 miles wide — of the moon’s shadow.

The 2024 path stretches from Maine to Texas, and AccuWeather says being in the path and being outside of the path will literally be the difference between night and day.

The last total eclipse to span the U.S. was from Oregon to South Carolina on Aug. 21, 2017, but scientists say the new path isn’t the only difference between the two events.

2024’s totality will last over four minutes for part of the path across the U.S., nearly double the length of the 2017 eclipse that lasted just over two minutes.

Don’t forget your eclipse glasses! A legit pair of eclipse glasses will be over 1,000-times darker than your regular sunglasses.

Make sure to check the American Astronomical Society’s list of reputable vendors that comply with the solar filter standard, known as ISO 12312-2. You might want to get them early, as many sold out in 2017.

As for the viewing weather, well, only time will tell!