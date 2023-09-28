OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This year’s Champions of Health Gala is set to kick off with Entrepreneur, philanthropist and NFL player Damar Hamlin as it’s keynote speaker.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin speaks to reporters at the NFL football team’s facility in Orchard Park, N.Y., Tuesday, April 18, 2023, saying he plans to resume his football career after being cleared to play more than four months after going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Wawrow)

The Champions of Health program, a non-profit company that celebrates people and organizations making a positive impact on the health of our state through innovative programs.

According to Champions of Health website says, the Champions of Health awards were launched with the idea that Oklahoma can do better. The program recognizes those that are doing good work and those that are creating programs that can be used in other communities to change the health of even more Oklahomans.

in looking to “move the needle” by forming partnerships to help solve Oklahoma’s health issues, the organization has chosen entrepreneur, philanthropist and NFL player Damar Hamlin as it’s scheduled keynote speaker to the 20th annual Champions of Health Gala, which honors organizations working to improve health outcomes for Oklahomans.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Oklahoma Caring Foundation.

Here are your details for the event:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 3 | 6-9 p.m.

Where: Oklahoma City Convention Center

100 Mick Cornett Dr.

Oklahoma City, OK 73109

Who: The 2023 Champions of Health are:

· Rodney L. Huey Memorial Champion of Oklahoma Health: Neighborhood Services Organization

· Champion of Children’s Health: Tulsa Public Schools

· Champion of Senior Health: Calm Waters Center for Children and Families

· Champion of the Uninsured: GRAND Mental Health

· Champion of Community Health: Tulsa CARES

The Champions of Health Gala will be presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma and benefits the Oklahoma Caring Foundation, Inc..

Find out more at championsofhealth.org.