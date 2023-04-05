CREEK COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Investigators in Creek County say a woman was killed in a crash with a semi-truck.

Around 8 a.m. on April 2, emergency crews were called to a crash along the Turner Turnpike, just east of Kellyville.

Investigators say 21-year-old Hailey Taylor was driving a 2014 Nissan Altima eastbound on the Turner Turnpike when it went to the right and hit a semi-truck, which was pulled over on the shoulder.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.