21-year-old Oklahoma man drowns at Lake Eufaula

EUFAULA, Okla. (KFOR) – A 21-year-old Oklahoma man’s body was found after he drowned in a popular lake.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, emergency crews were called to a possible drowning at Lake Eufaula.

Investigators say 21-year-old Zachary Horton was swimming approximately 150 yards from the shore when he began to struggle and went under the water.

Sadly, he never resurfaced.

Officials say they were able to find Horton’s body in about nine feet of water using side scan sonar equipment.

