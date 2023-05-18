OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular hotel in downtown Oklahoma City is preparing for a major transformation.

On Thursday, Hall Capital announced that it is transforming the 21c Museum Hotel in Oklahoma City into a unique boutique hotel.

Organizers say the yet-to-be-named brand will be part of an exclusive collection and affiliated with a premier international hotel group.

“21c has been an integral part of Oklahoma City’s hospitality and arts scene for the past seven years and has helped us make significant strides in our goal to provide exceptional hospitality and art experiences to our guests,” said Fred Hall, of Hall Capital. “We want to celebrate their contributions and express our gratitude for their partnership. We are excited about this logical next step in the evolution of Oklahoma City and the West Village District.”

The new brand will be announced this summer and is anticipated to launch this fall.