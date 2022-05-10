MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Overcoming the odds – 22 students experiencing homelessness are about to graduate from Moore Public Schools.

As you can imagine, they could sure use the support of the community.

“It is a huge accomplishment that they have done this practically on their own with the support to of their teachers and our staff here at the schools,” said Amanda Robinson with Moore Public Schools.

Robinson and her team at MPS are there for these students for everything from homework, to housing, basic essentials and beyond.

“We kind of become that fill-in mom or dad to make sure that they’re on the right track,” Robinson said.

“They are lifesavers – they are not just – I get teary-eyed every time talking about it,” said Clayton Ramick with the Moore Public Schools Foundation.

But now as these students are getting ready to leave these campuses for the last time – they need help with a proper sendoff.

The Moore Public Schools Foundation is asking the public to donate cash for the grads.

“We just want them to have access to purchase some of the things they need to purchase and also just let them see that they may not feel like they have a lot of people in their corner but when they get a gift like this, it’s hard for them to still feel that way,” Robinson said.

So far, hundreds have seen the call for help and reached out with donations – financial and more.

“You know, can we throw them a graduation party?” Robinson said. “What can we do? So we are blessed with the best community here in Moore, for sure.”

“We just want to send them off with an extra nice touch from our community – saying that we see you,” said Ramick.

If you’d like to donate, head to the Moore Public Schools Foundation website.