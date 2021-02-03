22-year-old inmate found dead at Oklahoma County Detention Center

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after a 22-year-old inmate was found dead at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Around 9:20 a.m. on Feb. 3, Oklahoma County Detention staff found 22-year-old Parker Stephens unresponsive in his cell.

Parker Stephens

Medical staff was alerted and EMSA was called to the scene. However, Stephens was pronounced dead.

Authorities say it will be up to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine Stephens’ cause and manner of death.

An internal investigation is ongoing.