PRUE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a man drowned at Keystone Lake on Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m. on July 18, emergency crews were called to Rock Creek at Keystone Lake on a possible drowning.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say 22-year-old Joseph Ballard, Jr. was swimming across the cove when he panicked and then began to struggle.

Officials say he went under the water and did not resurface.

He was pronounced dead at 8:07 p.m. on Sunday.