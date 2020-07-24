22-year-old man killed in McIntosh County crash

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a crash that claimed the life of a 22-year-old man.

It happened on Thursday, just after 10:30 p.m., on the Indian Nation Turnpike near Henryetta.

According to a trooper’s report, a box truck was traveling northbound on the turnpike, pulling a Ford F250 that was pulling a 16-foot flatbed trailer with a Ford on it by chain. A Hyundai Elantra was also traveling northbound when the driver ran into the back of the pickup trailer.

The Hyundai driver, Mason Brillo, of Henryetta, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

