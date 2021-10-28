22-year-old Yale man dies in vehicle crash in Payne County

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Yale, Okla., man died in a vehicle crash in Payne County on Monday.

Braiden Dawes, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Oklahoma Highway 51 and Mount Vernon Road, about six miles west of Yale, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Dawes was driving a 1997 Chevrolet Corvette east on Highway 51 when, for an unknown reason, he went off the left side of the road at approximately 9:05 p.m. and hit several trees, according to OHP.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

