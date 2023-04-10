PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Ponca City Police Department says a 23-year-old man is dead after accidentally shooting himself Sunday.

Police say Cesar Lopez was handling a firearm in the passenger seat of a vehicle while driving just before noon Sunday.

According to the vehicle’s driver, as Lopez was handling the firearm, the weapon fired unintentionally and struck Lopez in the head.

The driver immediately stopped in the parking lot of a Chinese restaurant on 5th St. and called 911.

Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The Ponca City Police Department urges all citizens to practice safe handling of all firearms at all times,” said Lieutenant Josh Henderson. “Tragedies such as this can commonly be avoided by always assuming a firearm is loaded and never pointing a firearm in an unsafe direction. Additionally, we urge everyone to keep firearms away from children and stored in a safe location so they are not accessible to anyone who is not familiar with, or capable, of safe firearm handling practices.”