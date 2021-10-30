23-year-old male dies in car crash Friday morning

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A 23-year-old male died in a vehicle crash in Oklahoma County Friday morning.

The crash occurred Friday at approximately 6:27 a.m. on Interstate 40 eastbound, west of Peebly Road in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said Jake Sing of Guthrie, Okla., was transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and later pronounced dead due to injuries from the collision.

Officials said the other driver, a 49-year-old Porum, Okla., man, was treated at St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City and has been released.

There were three vehicles involved in the crash.

OPH officials said a 2005 Subaru Outback was parked on the right shoulder of I-40 East.

Sing was driving a 2014 Hyundai Elantra east in the right lane when he went off the right side of the road for an unknown reason and crashed into the Outback, according to OHP.

The Elantra came to rest in the right lane, facing north, upon impact. It was then struck on its driver’s side by a 2021 Toyota Tundra, OHP officials said.

Sing was pinned in his vehicle for an unknown length of time. Oklahoma City firefighters extricated him from the vehicle using the jaws of life.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, officials said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

