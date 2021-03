JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a 23-year-old man is dead following an accident in Johnston County.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a crash along OK- 1, just east of Mill Creek.

Investigators say a 2019 Ram pickup truck was heading northbound on the road when it hit 23-year-old Lane Farmer.

Farmer was walking in the northbound lane of traffic at the time of the crash.

Sadly, Farmer was pronounced dead at the scene.