YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) — On August 8, Yukon Police got a call from a grandmother who said her 13-year-old granddaughter ran away from home. They were then able to ping the granddaughter’s phone and find the car to pull it over.

“Inside, they found the 13-year-old and they found a 23-year-old who was posing as a 13-year-old to pick up this girl online,” said Aaron Brilbeck, the PIO for the OK County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said Holden admitted to having sex with the 13-year-old, but when he was brought back to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, more was uncovered.

Courtesy: OK County Sheriff’s Office

“At that point, he admitted to having sex with at least three other underage girls between the ages of 13 and 16 years old. We also found child pornography on his phone,” said Brilbeck.

He said they’re now looking for any other potential victims.

“Anybody who recognized this guy, who might have had some type of contact with this guy, we’re asking them please call the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Brilbeck said he wants to warn parents about situations like this.

“We like to think this can’t happen to our kids, but when you look at this guy, he certainly looks he could pass for 13 years old. The point is, there are predators out there and they’re trying to find ways to target your kids. And we’re trying to find ways to stop them,” said Brilbeck.

Right now, he’s charged with first degree rape of a child under 14 years old. Police said there will likely be other charges related to child pornography.