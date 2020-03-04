24-year-old man drowns in Lake Tenkiller

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A 24-year-old man drowned in an eastern Oklahoma lake this week, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

It happened on March 2, just before 9:30 a.m., at Lake Tenkiller near Horshoe Bend in Cherokee County.

According to a trooper’s report, Christopher Compton, of Welling, Oklahoma, was seen walking on the north shoreline when he entered the water, appearing to swim across the river, and started to struggle.

Compton went under the water and did not resurface.

The report states he was recovered in 7.5 feet of water around 3 p.m. with sonar and drag operation.