Breaking News
Election Results

24-year-old man drowns in Lake Tenkiller

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A 24-year-old man drowned in an eastern Oklahoma lake this week, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

It happened on March 2, just before 9:30 a.m., at Lake Tenkiller near Horshoe Bend in Cherokee County.

According to a trooper’s report, Christopher Compton, of Welling, Oklahoma, was seen walking on the north shoreline when he entered the water, appearing to swim across the river, and started to struggle.

Compton went under the water and did not resurface.

The report states he was recovered in 7.5 feet of water around 3 p.m. with sonar and drag operation.

Share this story

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report