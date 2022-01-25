25-year-old driver killed in wrong-way crash

NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers say a 25-year-old Stillwater woman has died following a car wreck in Noble County.

Around 7 p.m. on Jan. 23, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a wreck along I-35 near Perry.

Investigators say 25-year-old Victoria Patton was driving a 2015 Toyota Yaris northbound on I-35 in the southbound lanes of traffic.

Officials say a 2019 Chevy Suburban with two adults and four children inside couldn’t get out of the way and collided with Patton’s vehicle.

Patton was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Chevy Suburban was admitted to a hospital in serious condition, while a 14-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl were both taken to the hospital in fair condition.

