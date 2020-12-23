25-year-old Enid man killed after police say suspect shot him in the stomach

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – A 25-year-old Enid man died at an Oklahoma City hospital after investigators say he was shot in the stomach.

Guston Dellenbaugh

25-year-old Guston Dellenbaugh is accused of using a rifle to shoot 25-year-old Joshua Hodge, leaving him to die on the floor.

Hodge was rushed from Enid to OU Health Monday night, but police tell KFOR he didn’t survive the emergency surgeries.

According to Enid Police Department officials, officers responded to a shooting call at 10:09 p.m. Monday evening.

“Ok, who shot him and where is the weapon?” the dispatcher asked.

“The weapon is next to him,” the caller said. “I don’t know the guy’s name that shot him.”

Officers arrived and found Joshua Hodge shot in the abdomen with a .22-caliber rifle.

Officers learned prior to the shooting, Guston Dellenbaugh came to the Pine Manor Apartments to visit his ex-girlfriend, who is Hodge’s sister.

Witnesses told police Dellenbaugh first walked up the stairs, pointing his rifle at innocent people.

Dellenbaugh entered the woman’s apartment where he was confronted by Hodge.

During this confrontation, police say Dellenbaugh shot Hodge in the stomach and took off.

Joshua Hodge

Witnesses also told police Dellenbaugh “appeared to be intoxicated inside the apartment with extremely large pupils.”

Officers found the firearm in the woman’s apartment.

“He’s awake, but he’s not really responding to us,” a paramedic said in an officer’s body camera footage. “He is pale.”

Enid Police set up a perimeter around the entire apartment complex to search for Dellenbaugh.

“There a weapon still up here,” one officer is heard saying in his body camera footage. “He might still possibly be armed.”

One neighbor told police she saw a man run from the complex and hop a fence into a nearby backyard.

A few hours later, an officer at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center on an unrelated call saw Dellenbaugh enter the hospital. That officer took Dellenbaugh into custody. Enid police quickly learned Dellenbaugh was dropped off at the hospital by someone else with scratches across his face.

Dellenbaugh was treated and then booked into the Garfield County Jail. The 25-year-old suspect was originally booked on “shooting with intent to kill” charges, but Tuesday night, police learned Hodge died of his injuries in Oklahoma City.

Enid police officials tell KFOR Dellenbaugh’s charges could be upgraded to murder. However, the Garfield County District Attorney will be the one to decide.