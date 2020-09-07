25-year-old killed in Latimer County crash

TALIHINA, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a 25-year-old Oklahoma man has died following an accident in Latimer County.
Around 8 p.m. on Sept. 5, emergency crews were called to an accident along Hwy 2, just west of Talihina.
According to an accident report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 2014 Nissan, driven by 25-year-old Robert Mace, was heading northbound on Hwy 2 while a 2001 GMC was heading southbound.
Investigators say the Nissan attempted to make a left turn into a private driveway when it was hit by the GMC.
Officials say the Nissan caught on fire.
Mace was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead.
At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.
