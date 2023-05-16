OKLAHOMA CITY, (KFOR) – A 25-year old Oklahoma cold case has hit yet another dead end.

Authorities hoped a rusted out 55-gallon drum may hold the clues to the disappearance of a woman.

The woman, Peggy Sweeten, was last seen in January of 1998 at her home that she shared with her husband, James, on Grand Lake.

Peggy Sweeten, Photograph provided by The Oklahoman

According to police officials, James is considered a person of interest in Peggy’s disappearance and presumed dead. During the initial investigation, their son told investigators he noticed a 55-gallon drum on his parent’s property was gone. In April, Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies found a barrel in the lake near their property.

Recovery crews pulled the drum from the lake and no human remains were found.



