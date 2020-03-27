25-year-old South Dakota woman dies in crash near Broken Bow

BROKEN BOW, Okla. (KFOR) – A South Dakota woman was killed in a crash near Broken Bow this week, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

It happened Thursday just after 6:30 a.m. on State Highway 3, approximately 4.2 miles north and six miles west of Broken Bow.

According to a trooper’s report, Grace Tjeerdsma, of Brookings, South Dakota, was driving westbound on the highway when her vehicle departed the roadway to the right and struck a tree.

She was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries.

The report states Tjeerdsma’s condition at the time of the incident is “unknown,” and the cause of the crash was due to “inattentive driving.”