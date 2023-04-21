SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Shawnee continue to assess the wreckage after a deadly tornado ripped through Shawnee leaving in it’s path damaging areas in McClain county.

According to officials in McClain county, at least 61 homes are affected, 27 homes destroyed, 23 homes with major damage, 11 homes with minor damage and 250 homes without power.

Officials say safety and security measures are still ongoing in the affected areas.

In addition, all roadways are open at this time.

Red Cross officials confirm it’s shelter will remain open through the night at Washington Public Schools. There are also food & resources available at Cole Baptist Church & The Cole Fire Department.

Blanchard & Norman Animal Control Officers are assisting in picking up displaced animals in the area.

Officials say city leaders are working to set up a donation center at the old Gilbert & Sons Building at 40610 Benson Park Road in Shawnee.

Once the donation center is set up, the donations they will need include:

Pallets of water

Diapers and wipes

Non-perishable food items

Local church groups will also be accepting donations including Life Church north of town and Northridge Church on MacArthur.

Officials noted that Community Renewal of Pottawatomie County is setting up to coordinate the volunteer effort. If you want or need help, call 405-273-1035 or email relief@communityrenewal.org.

For for information regarding disaster relief in Shawnee, visit communityrenewal.org.