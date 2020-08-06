$250 million in CARES funds to be allocated to Oklahoma communities

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma cities and counties across the state are set to get a major boost following a recent announcement by Governor Kevin Stitt.

On Thursday, Gov. Stitt announced that the state will be allocating $250 million in CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funds to communities based on their population.

Officials say the move allows city and county governments to access federal funding quickly.

“For the past two months, the State has closely followed guidance from the federal government in how to distribute critical Coronavirus Relief Funds to state agencies, cities and counties. After working with and observing the fiscal impact of COVID-19 on local governments, I directed our team to streamline its reimbursement process and to deliver more flexibility for getting these critical funds out the door,” said Gov. Stitt. “The new CRF allocation model will ensure city and county governments have equitable access and more foresight as they plan for the remainder 2020.”

The allocation model is based on a formula of $77 per capita and uses the latest 2019 Census estimates.

City and county governments have until Nov. 1 to apply for reimbursement of expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the CARES Act, federal funds were directly awarded to cities and counties with populations above 500,000. Tulsa, whose population is around 400,000, is the largest city without a direct allocation. Now, those communities can receive necessary funding.

“I am so grateful to Governor Stitt and our partners at the State for ensuring local communities have the resources they need to meet the challenges of this pandemic,” said Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum. “Now more than ever, we must be innovative and work together to meet the immediate needs of our residents and to plan for our community’s recovery. I look forward to partnering with the State to ensure these funds are deployed quickly in support of our residents, our schools, and the continued safe reopening of our city.”

