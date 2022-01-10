26 counties listed under burn bans in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While rain is still not in the immediate forecast, county leaders across the state are enacting burn bans.
Currently, Oklahoma Forestry Services has several counties under burn bans:
- Alfalfa
- Beaver
- Blaine
- Caddo
- Canadian
- Carter
- Cimarron
- Comanche
- Cotton
- Custer
- Dewey
- Garvin
- Grady
- Harmon
- Harper
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Kiowa
- Logan
- Love
- Major
- Payne
- Stephens
- Texas
- Tillman
- Woodward.
Under the Oklahoma statute, it is unlawful for any person to set fire to any forest, grass, range, crop, or other wildlands. It is also prohibited from building a campfire, bonfire, or to burn trash.
Anyone who violates a burn ban can be found guilty of a misdemeanor, which is punishable by a $1,000 fine or one year in prison.