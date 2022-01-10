26 counties listed under burn bans in Oklahoma

Burn ban warnings

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While rain is still not in the immediate forecast, county leaders across the state are enacting burn bans.

Currently, Oklahoma Forestry Services has several counties under burn bans:

  1. Alfalfa
  2. Beaver
  3. Blaine
  4. Caddo
  5. Canadian
  6. Carter
  7. Cimarron
  8. Comanche
  9. Cotton
  10. Custer
  11. Dewey
  12. Garvin
  13. Grady
  14. Harmon
  15. Harper
  16. Jackson
  17. Jefferson
  18. Kiowa
  19. Logan
  20. Love
  21. Major
  22. Payne
  23. Stephens
  24. Texas
  25. Tillman
  26. Woodward.

Under the Oklahoma statute, it is unlawful for any person to set fire to any forest, grass, range, crop, or other wildlands. It is also prohibited from building a campfire, bonfire, or to burn trash.

Anyone who violates a burn ban can be found guilty of a misdemeanor, which is punishable by a $1,000 fine or one year in prison.

