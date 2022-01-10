26 counties listed under burn bans in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While rain is still not in the immediate forecast, county leaders across the state are enacting burn bans.

Currently, Oklahoma Forestry Services has several counties under burn bans:

Alfalfa Beaver Blaine Caddo Canadian Carter Cimarron Comanche Cotton Custer Dewey Garvin Grady Harmon Harper Jackson Jefferson Kiowa Logan Love Major Payne Stephens Texas Tillman Woodward.

Under the Oklahoma statute, it is unlawful for any person to set fire to any forest, grass, range, crop, or other wildlands. It is also prohibited from building a campfire, bonfire, or to burn trash.

Anyone who violates a burn ban can be found guilty of a misdemeanor, which is punishable by a $1,000 fine or one year in prison.