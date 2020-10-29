26 Oklahomans hospitalized with the flu this season

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials continue to stress the importance of getting a flu vaccine this year as hospitals around the state are filling up with COVID-19 patients.

Since Sept. 1, officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health say 26 patients have been hospitalized due to the flu.

Fortunately, no deaths have been reported.

Last flu season, 84 patients died from the flu and more than 3,400 Oklahomans were hospitalized with the virus.

Symptoms of the flu include fever, chills, muscle aches, cough, congestion, runny nose, headaches, and fatigue.

Health experts are concerned about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the upcoming flu season, adding that both viruses can negatively affect the respiratory system.

Since March, more than 119,000 Oklahomans have contracted COVID-19 and hundreds remain in the hospital with complications from the virus.

