OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after a man died at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Around 2 a.m. on March 28, a detention officer performing site checks found an unresponsive man in his cell.

Investigators say the detainee, identified as 26-year-old Dustin Revas, was lying on his bunk and was not responding to the detention officer’s commands.

Immediately, staff began CPR.

However, Revas was ultimately pronounced dead.

Revas’ cell mate told investigators that Revas had been experiencing digestive symptoms but refused offers to use the phone to call for medical attention.

A detention officer reported speaking briefly with Revas during a routine site check at 11 p.m. on Sunday.

It will be up to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine Revas’ cause of death.

He was booked into the detention center on March 23, 2022.