27 additional Oklahomans die from COVID-19; death toll exceeds 2,000

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say 27 more Oklahomans have died from the coronavirus pandemic, meaning the state has surpassed a grim milestone.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 229,353 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 3,900 cases, or a 1.7% increase.

There were 27 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 2,007.

Right now, officials say there are 1,667 people in Oklahoma hospitals with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 1,438 (13 deaths) (1,134 recovered)

Alfalfa: 573 (1 death) (391 recovered)

Atoka: 959 (1 death) (860 recovered)

Beaver: 259 (2 deaths) (219 recovered)

Beckham: 1,546 (18 deaths) (1,358 recovered)

Blaine: 511 (2 deaths) (419 recovered)

Bryan: 3,159 (25 deaths) (2,752 recovered)

Caddo: 2,311 (37 deaths) (1,919 recovered)

Canadian: 8,305 (40 deaths) (7,203 recovered)

Carter: 1,995 (16 deaths) (1,719 recovered)

Cherokee: 2,713 (13 deaths) (2,220 recovered)

Choctaw: 795 (6 deaths) (689 recovered)

Cimarron: 84 (78 recovered)

Cleveland: 15,112 (135 deaths) (12,935 recovered)

Coal: 347 (2 deaths) (308 recovered)

Comanche: 5,565 (43 deaths) (4,862 recovered)

Cotton: 329 (7 deaths) (255 recovered)

Craig: 1,127 (4 deaths) (937 recovered)

Creek: 3,118 (54 deaths) (2,674 recovered)

Custer: 2,381 (18 deaths) (2,073 recovered)

Delaware: 2,232 (39 deaths) (1,888 recovered)

Dewey: 320 (1 death) (236 recovered)

Ellis: 256 (218 recovered)

Garfield: 4,471 (37 deaths) (3,942 recovered)

Garvin: 1,787 (18 deaths) (1,592 recovered)

Grady: 3,178 (25 deaths) (2,766 recovered)

Grant: 253 (5 deaths) (214 recovered)

Greer: 310 (8 deaths) (267 recovered)

Harmon: 165 (107 recovered)

Harper: 299 (2 deaths) (247 recovered)

Haskell: 696 (7 deaths) (623 recovered)

Hughes: 654 (8 deaths) (578 recovered)

Jackson: 2,072 (35 deaths) (1,855 recovered)

Jefferson: 300 (2 death) (235 recovered)

Johnston: 613 (5 deaths) (526 recovered)

Kay: 2,288 (27 deaths) (1,904 recovered)

Kingfisher: 1,072 (7 deaths) (952 recovered)

Kiowa: 447 (8 deaths) (368 recovered)

Latimer: 360 (4 deaths) (310 recovered)

Le Flore: 2,818 (28 deaths) (2,502 recovered)

Lincoln: 1,651 (28 deaths) (1,358 recovered)

Logan: 1,908 (5 deaths) (1,545 recovered)

Love: 691 (1 death) (616 recovered)

Major: 611 (4 deaths) (515 recovered)

Marshall: 891 (4 deaths) (776 recovered)

Mayes: 1,893 (21 deaths) (1,579 recovered)

McClain: 2,899 (20 deaths) (2,487 recovered)

McCurtain: 2,454 (48 deaths) (2,192 recovered)

McIntosh: 982 (14 deaths) (809 recovered)

Murray: 831 (6 deaths) (655 recovered)

Muskogee: 5,082 (41 deaths) (4,128 recovered)

Noble: 712 (4 deaths) (559 recovered)

Nowata: 487 (6 deaths) (419 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,152 (15 deaths) (1,012 recovered)

Oklahoma: 47,460 (358 deaths) (39,659 recovered)

Okmulgee: 2,049 (25 deaths) (1,755 recovered)

Osage: 2,320 (21 deaths) (2,018 recovered)

Other: 75 (34 recovered)

Ottawa: 2,046 (25 deaths) (1,754 recovered)

Pawnee: 736 (9 deaths) (607 recovered)

Payne: 4,843 (24 deaths) (4,294 recovered)

Pittsburg: 2,188 (22 deaths) (1,904 recovered)

Pontotoc: 2,330 (16 deaths) (1,991 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 4,256 (25 deaths) (3,640 recovered)

Pushmataha: 459 (6 deaths) (415 recovered)

Roger Mills: 208 (6 deaths) (157 recovered)

Rogers: 4,902 (72 deaths) (4,076 recovered)

Seminole: 1,397 (15 deaths) (1,203 recovered)

Sequoyah: 1,988 (15 deaths) (1,774 recovered)

Stephens: 2,126 (19 deaths) (1,722 recovered)

Texas: 2,628 (13 deaths) (2,418 recovered)

Tillman: 412 (8 deaths) (339 recovered)

Tulsa: 38,522 (303 deaths) (33,093 recovered)

Wagoner: 3,247 (40 deaths) (2,838 recovered)

Washington: 2,370 (51 deaths) (2,052 recovered)

Washita: 545 (3 deaths) (446 recovered)

Woods: 683 (3 death) (542 recovered)

Woodward: 2,101 (8 deaths) (1,927 recovered)

In all, officials believe there are 31,703 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Friday, officials believe 195,643 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

