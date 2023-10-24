EARLSBORO, Okla. (KFOR) – A man is in custody after he allegedly killed another man with an axe. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office said it happened Friday night around 9 pm.

In the 911 call, dispatchers could hear, “he’s on the ground, there’s a man here bleeding to death. My brother came outside with an axe, I didn’t know what was going on.”

“We had deputies respond out to the area and somebody had been struck with an ax,” said Travis Dinwiddie, Undersheriff Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office.

Undersheriff Dinwiddie said the victim, Charles Rodgers was housesitting.

The suspect, 27-year-old Felipe Reyes Wright Junior, was staying with his mom in another house on the same property.

“We’re not we’re not sure at this point what led up to the incident. But the victim did strike or the suspect did strike the victim with an ax and he was pronounced dead on scene,” said Dinwiddie.

According to the sheriff’s office, Wright took Rodgers’ car and drove off.

“Then ditched the car, I guess, and started walking on foot. And that’s when he called in the 911 and said he was walking on I-40,” said Dinwiddie.

Wright called 911 and told dispatchers what happened.

“I had some issues going on at home and I dealt with one of the problems. I guess I’m turning myself in to the crime I just committed,” said Wright on the 911 call.

Deputies arrested Wright less than an hour later.

News 4 spoke with Wright’s mother who said she believes her son was using meth at the time of the murder and he didn’t seem like himself.

In his call to 911, Wright brought up drug use when talking to the dispatcher.

“I worked a long day and my friend was outside and I guess they were smoking methamphetamine again and I’ve been trying to get off of it, but they were outside doing it,” said Wright in the 911 call.

Wright has been booked into the Pottawatomie County Jail on a first-degree murder charge.